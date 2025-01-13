Advertisement
News

Conor Pass reopens to traffic

Jan 13, 2025 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Conor Pass reopens to traffic
Share this article

The R560 Conor Pass reopened to traffic this morning, following last week's snow and ice.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council says the L2032, between Cordal and the Knocknaboul road, is expected to reopen shortly.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry to get second community engagement Superintendent this week
Advertisement
Kerry’s future scientists excel at 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
Kerry winners of this year's BTYSTE will represent Ireland in Japan
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry’s future scientists excel at 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
Kerry people urged to keep eye out for doctor's car stolen while he was at work
Sentencing of Tralee businessman Nathan McDonnell adjourned to 10th February
Kerry to get second community engagement Superintendent this week
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus