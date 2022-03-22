Connect Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 winners

Sunday saw the return of the annual Connect Kerry Hair and Beauty Awards.

People from the hair and beauty industry across Kerry gathered in the Rose Hotel, Tralee for the ceremony.

Among the winners were Patricia Horgan of Nadur at Ballygarry for the Connect Kerry Overall Beauty Individual, while the Overall Hair Individual award went to Tina O’Connor of Aspire Hair.

The Hair Salon of the Year award was won by Emma Quirke Hair, while Kitty Lucid O’Carroll of the Style Council won the Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award.

The full list of winners:

Connect Kerry Make-Up Artist of the year in association with Sanctuary Beauty Academy Tralee – ANNETTE O'BRIEN MAKE UP ARTIST

Connect Kerry Best use of social media – NIKKI REIDY, NIKKIS BOUTIQUE HAIR, KILORGLIN

Connect Kerry Wedding and Occasion Make-up specialist in association with The Rose Hotel - ASHLING O'LEARY BEAUTY ROOMS KENMARE

Connect Kerry Best Start up – LITTLE ROSEBUDS PAMPER PARLOUR

Connect Kerry Brow /Lash Specialist in association with Expose Design - MICHAELA SUGRUE

Connect Kerry Excellence in Customer Service - NADUR SPA AT BALLYGARRY.

Connect Kerry Nail Technician in association with Emma Quirke Hair –MAGGIE BEGLEY, MAGGIES NAILS

Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Beauty Industry- SUTHATHIP LEWKIMJU KNOWN AS BELL AT THE ASANGA SPA

Connect Kerry Waxing / Threading Specialist in association with Brush'n'Blush Hair Salon - SINEAD MORIARTY, BLUSH BEAUTY

Connect Kerry Business Development award - VOGUE HAIR AND BEAUTY, TRALEE

Connect Kerry Wedding /Occasion Hair Specialist in association with L’Oreal Professional - ASHLING CARROLL, STYLE COUNCIL

Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Hair Industry - LOUISE KELLIHER, HAIR HAVEN, CAMP

Connect Kerry Colour Technician in association with Hannon’s of Castleisland - EDEL O'DONOGHUE, IMAGE HAIR

Connect Kerry Years of service to the Hair Industry -TARA BOUGHEN HAIR KILLARNEY

Connect Kerry Cutting and Restyling Specialist in association with Garnish Island Gin - KELLIE HOULIHAN, ASPIRE

Connect Kerry Years of Service to the Beauty Industry - ELLEN BURNS, BEAUTY BY THE BEACH

Connect Kerry Best Blow Dry in association Nora’s Slimming World - RACHEL DALY, BRUSH'N'BLUSH

Connect Kerry Outstanding Knowledge of chosen industry - SEAN TAAFFE

Connect Kerry Barbering and Male Grooming in association with CHRC at the Bons Secours Hospital - JOEL VEASEY CLAUDE MONTE

Connect Kerry One to watch in the Hair industry - SHAN MCCARTHY, SHAN'S BARBERS

Connect Kerry Hair Extension specialist of the year in association with Hairworks Hair and Beauty - CHANNELLE HURLEY, COCO COTTAGE

Connect Kerry One to watch in the Beauty Industry - CLIODHNA FOLEY

Connect Kerry Facial Specialist in association with Scotia Clinic - LINDA O'CONNOR, TRUE BEAUTY, KILLARNEY

Connect Kerry Salon Design – PARADISE HAIR AND BEAUTY, TRALEE

Connect Kerry Junior Hair in association with Kerry College of Further Education- EMILY FLAHERTY, ROSE'S HAIR STUDIO, BALLYBUNION

Connect Kerry Junior beauty in association with Kerry College of Further Education - EDEL JOY, PARADISE HAIR AND BEAUTY

Connect Kerry Rising Star Award – SHANIA O'SULLIVAN, HEAD FIRST KILORGLIN

Connect Kerry Massage Specialist in association with Relife Cosmetics - JASMINE KELLY ESPA AT THE EUROPE

Connect Kerry Salon Ambience Award - SERENITY SPA AT THE ROSE HOTEL

Connect Kerry Dental Specialist in association with K+A Cleaning Services - MACDOMHNAILL DENTAL

Connect Kerry Team of the Year SEAN TAAFFE HAIR AND BEAUTY

Connect Kerry Counter/ Salon/Spa Manager in association with Kelleher’s Toyota Kerry - SAMANTHA CLIFFORD, VOGUE HAIR AND BEAUTY

Connect Kerry Editor’s Choice - RASHA AMIN, RASHA'S BEAUTY

Connect Kerry Spa of the year in association with Seabody - EASANNA SPA AT SHEEN FALLS KENMARE

Connect Kerry Holistic Approach to the Industry - THE SPA AT MUCKROSS PARK, KILLARNEY

Connect Kerry Beauty Salon of the year in association with Expose Beauty Salon - TRUE BEAUTY, KILLARNEY

Connect Kerry Overall Hair Individual - TINA O'CONNOR, ASPIRE HAIR

Connect Kerry Hair Salon of the Year in association with Sean Taaffe Education - EMMA QUIRKE HAIR

Connect Kerry Overall Beauty Individual - PATRICIA HORGAN, NADUR AT BALLYGARRY

Connect Kerry People’s Choice - BRUSH'N'BLUSH

CONNECT KERRY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – KITTY LUCID O'CARROLL, STYLE COUNCIL