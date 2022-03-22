Connect Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 winners

Sunday saw the return of the annual Connect Kerry Hair and Beauty Awards.
People from the hair and beauty industry across Kerry gathered in the Rose Hotel, Tralee for the ceremony.
Among the winners were Patricia Horgan of Nadur at Ballygarry for the Connect Kerry Overall Beauty Individual, while the Overall Hair Individual award went to Tina O’Connor of Aspire Hair.
The Hair Salon of the Year award was won by Emma Quirke Hair, while Kitty Lucid O’Carroll of the Style Council won the Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award.
The full list of winners:
Connect Kerry Make-Up Artist of the year in association with Sanctuary Beauty Academy Tralee – ANNETTE O'BRIEN MAKE UP ARTIST
Connect Kerry Best use of social media – NIKKI REIDY, NIKKIS BOUTIQUE HAIR, KILORGLIN
Connect Kerry Wedding and Occasion Make-up specialist in association with The Rose Hotel - ASHLING O'LEARY BEAUTY ROOMS KENMARE
Connect Kerry Best Start up – LITTLE ROSEBUDS PAMPER PARLOUR
Connect Kerry Brow /Lash Specialist in association with Expose Design - MICHAELA SUGRUE
Connect Kerry Excellence in Customer Service - NADUR SPA AT BALLYGARRY.
Connect Kerry Nail Technician in association with Emma Quirke Hair –MAGGIE BEGLEY, MAGGIES NAILS
Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Beauty Industry- SUTHATHIP LEWKIMJU KNOWN AS BELL AT THE ASANGA SPA
Connect Kerry Waxing / Threading Specialist in association with Brush'n'Blush Hair Salon - SINEAD MORIARTY, BLUSH BEAUTY
Connect Kerry Business Development award - VOGUE HAIR AND BEAUTY, TRALEE
Connect Kerry Wedding /Occasion Hair Specialist in association with L’Oreal Professional - ASHLING CARROLL, STYLE COUNCIL
Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Hair Industry - LOUISE KELLIHER, HAIR HAVEN, CAMP
Connect Kerry Colour Technician in association with Hannon’s of Castleisland - EDEL O'DONOGHUE, IMAGE HAIR
Connect Kerry Years of service to the Hair Industry -TARA BOUGHEN HAIR KILLARNEY
Connect Kerry Cutting and Restyling Specialist in association with Garnish Island Gin - KELLIE HOULIHAN, ASPIRE
Connect Kerry Years of Service to the Beauty Industry - ELLEN BURNS, BEAUTY BY THE BEACH
Connect Kerry Best Blow Dry in association Nora’s Slimming World - RACHEL DALY, BRUSH'N'BLUSH
Connect Kerry Outstanding Knowledge of chosen industry - SEAN TAAFFE
Connect Kerry Barbering and Male Grooming in association with CHRC at the Bons Secours Hospital - JOEL VEASEY CLAUDE MONTE
Connect Kerry One to watch in the Hair industry - SHAN MCCARTHY, SHAN'S BARBERS
Connect Kerry Hair Extension specialist of the year in association with Hairworks Hair and Beauty - CHANNELLE HURLEY, COCO COTTAGE
Connect Kerry One to watch in the Beauty Industry - CLIODHNA FOLEY
Connect Kerry Facial Specialist in association with Scotia Clinic - LINDA O'CONNOR, TRUE BEAUTY, KILLARNEY
Connect Kerry Salon Design – PARADISE HAIR AND BEAUTY, TRALEE
Connect Kerry Junior Hair in association with Kerry College of Further Education- EMILY FLAHERTY, ROSE'S HAIR STUDIO, BALLYBUNION
Connect Kerry Junior beauty in association with Kerry College of Further Education - EDEL JOY, PARADISE HAIR AND BEAUTY
Connect Kerry Rising Star Award – SHANIA O'SULLIVAN, HEAD FIRST KILORGLIN
Connect Kerry Massage Specialist in association with Relife Cosmetics - JASMINE KELLY ESPA AT THE EUROPE
Connect Kerry Salon Ambience Award - SERENITY SPA AT THE ROSE HOTEL
Connect Kerry Dental Specialist in association with K+A Cleaning Services - MACDOMHNAILL DENTAL
Connect Kerry Team of the Year SEAN TAAFFE HAIR AND BEAUTY
Connect Kerry Counter/ Salon/Spa Manager in association with Kelleher’s Toyota Kerry - SAMANTHA CLIFFORD, VOGUE HAIR AND BEAUTY
Connect Kerry Editor’s Choice - RASHA AMIN, RASHA'S BEAUTY
Connect Kerry Spa of the year in association with Seabody - EASANNA SPA AT SHEEN FALLS KENMARE
Connect Kerry Holistic Approach to the Industry - THE SPA AT MUCKROSS PARK, KILLARNEY
Connect Kerry Beauty Salon of the year in association with Expose Beauty Salon - TRUE BEAUTY, KILLARNEY
Connect Kerry Overall Hair Individual - TINA O'CONNOR, ASPIRE HAIR
Connect Kerry Hair Salon of the Year in association with Sean Taaffe Education - EMMA QUIRKE HAIR
Connect Kerry Overall Beauty Individual - PATRICIA HORGAN, NADUR AT BALLYGARRY
Connect Kerry People’s Choice - BRUSH'N'BLUSH
CONNECT KERRY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – KITTY LUCID O'CARROLL, STYLE COUNCIL