Congratulations extended to Kerry Ladies following yesterdays win

Aug 5, 2024 18:04 By radiokerrynews
4 August 2024; Kerry captain Niamh Carmody lifts the Brendan Martin cup after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship final match between Galway and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The Kerry Ladies are due to pass through Castleisland town at around 5:45pm this evening.

They will be stopping at Feales bridge at 5:30pm while the homecoming is still due to take place in Killarney at around 7:30 this evening.

Castleisland Desmonds Club Chairman, Kevin Lynch, is asking club members to welcome the team after a 31 year wait.

Kerry LGFA Executive Nora Fealey says there'll be further celebrations around the county throughout the week including the homecoming in Killarney this evening.

