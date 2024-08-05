Congratulations extended to Kerry Ladies following yesterdays win

The Kerry Ladies are due to pass through Castleisland town at around 5:45pm this evening.

They will be stopping at Feales bridge at 5:30pm while the homecoming is still due to take place in Killarney at around 7:30 this evening.

Castleisland Desmonds Club Chairman, Kevin Lynch, is asking club members to welcome the team after a 31 year wait.

Kerry LGFA Executive Nora Fealey says there'll be further celebrations around the county throughout the week including the homecoming in Killarney this evening.