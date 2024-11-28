Advertisement
News

Conference on violence against women taking place in Tralee today

Nov 28, 2024 08:29 By radiokerrynews
Conference on violence against women taking place in Tralee today
Catherine Casey, Adapt Women's Refuge
Share this article

A morning conference entitled 'End all violence against women and girls' is to take place at the Rose Hotel in Tralee this morning.

It's being organised by the Kerry Women's Centre in association with NEWKD, and is being held as part of the UN's annual 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Speakers at the conference include Catherine Casey from ADAPT, Det. Sgt Michelle Roche and Patricia Rickard Clarke from Safeguarding Ireland.

Advertisement

The conference is free of charge and takes place between 9am and 2pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Spanish drug dealer in Killarney walks free from court after 35 nights on prison floor
Advertisement
N21 road reopens following two car crash in Ballymacelligott
Fine Gael candidate calls for swift action on Pretty Polly development
Advertisement

Recommended

N21 road reopens following two car crash in Ballymacelligott
Spanish drug dealer in Killarney walks free from court after 35 nights on prison floor
Fine Gael candidate calls for swift action on Pretty Polly development
Kerry TD calls for TII to engage with landowners on proposed Killarney bypass route
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus