Conference on violence against women taking place in Tralee today

A morning conference entitled 'End all violence against women and girls' is to take place at the Rose Hotel in Tralee this morning.

It's being organised by the Kerry Women's Centre in association with NEWKD, and is being held as part of the UN's annual 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Speakers at the conference include Catherine Casey from ADAPT, Det. Sgt Michelle Roche and Patricia Rickard Clarke from Safeguarding Ireland.

The conference is free of charge and takes place between 9am and 2pm.