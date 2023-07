Concern is growing about a possible scabies outbreak in the Tralee area.

Scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite, which burrows into the upper layer of the skin, where it lives and lays its eggs.

The most common symptoms are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash.

Scabies is usually spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact.

Farranfore GP Dr Eamonn Shanahan outlines what to do, if there's an outbreak in your household: