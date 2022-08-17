Con Houlihan to be remembered in his home town this weekend

The late sports journalist Con Houlihan is to be remembered in his home town this weekend in a series of events to mark his tenth anniversary.

Tommy Martin, who's a cousin of Con Houlihan, says he was gifted in being able to take readers on an exciting journey and made journalism appealing to the masses.

On Saturday evening there'll be an event in the River Island hotel with speakers and films about Con Houlihan's life; the Sam Maguire will be in attendance.

On Sunday, Mr Martin will take people on a tour of Castleisland to the places of interests in Con's life; this is scheduled for half eleven after his anniversary mass.

Mr Martin says he always managed to weave Kerry into his writing: