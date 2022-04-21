Comprehensive audit of CAMHS teams to be carried out nationally

A comprehensive audit of CAMHS teams nationally is to be carried out.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler has confirmed this will include prescribing practices and operational guidelines across all diagnosis and all CAMHS teams.

Minister Mary Butler is welcoming progress on implementing recommendations of the Maskey Report, which examined practices in the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Chief Operations Officer of the HSE, Anne O’Connor and Chief Clinical Officer, Colm Henry, chair an oversight group which oversees, monitors, and reports on the implementation of the recommendations.

Minister Butler requested an audit of prescribing practices, and an expert team has now been established and is expected to report by the end of the year.

Proposals for the audit of compliance with CAMHS operational guidelines are being procured.

Work is also at an advanced stage on the research into CAMHS experiences.

Finally, CAMHS teams over the past number of weeks have actively engaged with and assisted in conducting an independent review of CAMHS.