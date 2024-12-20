Complaints repairs to street lights in Kerry are taking far too long

A councillor says there are delays in repairing street light outages around Kerry.

Fine Gael councillor Tommy Griffin highlighted a number of cases where public lighting outages were reported in October but have still not been repaired.

He says this is a widespread problem in all parts of Kerry, affecting pedestrians and causing concern for elderly people.

Cllr Griffin believes this is the time of the year when working street lights are needed most.

He says there are also issues with the online system for reporting faulty street lighting:

Radio Kerry News has contacted Kerry County Council for comment.