Public urged to report streets light outages on Kerry County Council website

Members of the public are being urged to report problems with streets lights on Kerry County Council’s website.

The local authority says the system can be located through a general internet search, with the direct link being kerrycoco.ie/report-it.

The individual public light that has a fault can be chosen from maps that show street level detail.

The council says it may publicise this system on its social media, when asked by Councillor Dan McCarthy if it could run a campaign to urge people to report public lighting outages.