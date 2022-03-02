Advertisement
Compensation to be offered to Kerry CAMHS families within the next four weeks

Mar 2, 2022 10:03 By radiokerrynews
The children affected by the Kerry mental health scandal will be offered financial compensation within the next four weeks.

That's according to Mental Health Minister, Mary Butler, who's meeting family representatives in Leinster House today.

The HSE will 'sincerely apologise' when it appears before an Oireachtas committee this morning.

A review found failings in the care of 240 children in south Kerry CAMHS - and Minister Butler says they'll all get compensation.

Meanwhile, the Kerry CAMHS Family Support group is meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley and Minister of State with responsibility for mental health, Mary Butler, today.

A representative from the group, Maurice O'Connell, is meeting the Government representatives in Dublin later.

