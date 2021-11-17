Advertisement
Company headed up by Denis Brosnan planning €100 million sales boost

Nov 17, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Company headed up by Denis Brosnan planning €100 million sales boost
An environmental management company is targeting over €100 million in sales following a major acquisition.

The Executive Chair of BHSL, Denis Brosnan who founded Kerry Group, says the decision to acquire Glan Agua supports their strategy to expand as an environmental solutions business.

Glan Agua is based in Galway and is a leading clean water and wastewater solutions business; its customers include Irish Water.

The €10 million takeover will see the combined workforce stand at over 300 in Ireland and the UK with plans for Glan Agua to hire an additional 50 staff in the coming months.

 

