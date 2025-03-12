Company applies for planning for €10 million housing investment in Tralee

A Tralee-based company has unveiled plans for a €10 million investment in new housing at the edge of the town.

Rodcliff Construction Ltd is applying for planning permission to build 46 residential units on a disused mobile home and caravan park on the road out to Listellick.

The company has submitted in its planning application that it’s looking to deliver much-needed affordable accommodation for Tralee.

The housing units are set to be built on the site of the former Tralee Mobile Home and Caravan Park, now a derelict brownfield site, described by Rodcliff Construction as a bit of an eyesore at the entrance to Tralee.

The site is across the road from the Lios Ard estate, and adjoins Killeen Heights and Redwood Park.

The company proposes to build six, three-bed semi-detached units, and 24 three-bedroom terrace houses.

There is also set to be eight one-bed apartments, and eight two-bed apartments, with 80 car parking spaces, served by a new entrance off the R556 Abbeydorney road.

The company writes that it has a long track record of delivering housing in Tralee, and it is looking to deliver much-needed affordable accommodation for the town to meet the current housing crisis.

Rodcliff Construction says the town is facing a significant shortfall in housing, and this development would provide much-needed housing close to Monavalley industrial estate, Astellas, and the MTU Northern Campus.

It says the new Tralee Northern Relief Road will make the site highly accessible off the local and national road network, and the company is willing to facilitate a new bus stop on its site for the Tralee to Ballybunion route.

The company says all 46 residential units would be delivered by early 2027.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the planning application by 24th April.