Companionship among strangers at Dip in the Nip fundraising event

Sep 18, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Companionship among strangers at Dip in the Nip fundraising event
Photo: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/dip-in-the-nip-kerry-tickets-164974191247#
Recovery Haven's Dip in the Nip fundraising event took place this morning, with the mood described as companionship among strangers.

The event took place this morning in the sunshine at Shore Acre just outside Camp, with just shy of 170 women present.

Recovery Haven Kerry offers free support to people across the county suffering from cancer, as well as their families.

As of this morning, over €7,500 had been raised for the charity through the Dip in the Nip, which was organised with Fenit-based Wild Water Adventures.

Marisa Reidy of Recovery Haven says this morning's event was emotional and empowering.

Fundraising is still open, with more information available here.

