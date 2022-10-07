Companies fined for health and safety breaches which led to drownings of Kerryman and colleague

Two companies have been fined for breaches of health and safety which led to the drownings of a Kerryman and his colleague.

TJ O’Herlihy from Castleisland and Bryan Whelan from County Clare drowned in the River Shannon in Limerick in 2015.

The companies must pay fines totalling €225,000.

36-year-old TJ O'Herlihy from Castleisland and and 29-year-old Bryan Whelan from Clare were stonemasons.

They died in the River Shannon as they carried out repairs on the Thomand Bridge on August 29th, 2015.

Mr O’Herlihy was the father of two children who were three and six months old at the time.

A safety mechanism on a crane holding the two men and a third worker in a steel cage failed, and sent the cage into the River Shannon.

Mr O'Herlihy and Mr Whelan - who were wearing life jackets - couldn't escape the steel cage.

At the circuit court in Limerick today, Nationwide Crane Hire Limited on Dock Road in Limerick were fined €200,000, while Palfinger Ireland Limited which operates from Tullamore in Co Offaly were fine €25,000.

The O’Herlihy family were represented by Killarney solicitor Padraig O’Connell.