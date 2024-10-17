Community service for man who admitted intimidating Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae

A man who admitted intimidating TD Michael Healy-Rae must do community work to avoid a criminal conviction.

22-year-old Dean Hickson, an apprentice carpenter, with an address at Griffith Parade, Finglas East in Dublin pleaded guilty to intimidating the Kerry TD at Leinster House on September 20th last year.

Around 200 people had protested outside Leinster House last year as the Dáil resumed following the summer recess

Mr Hickson's solicitor told the court that things spiraled out of control and was more aggressive than his client thought it would be.

Michael Healy Rae was not required to testify in court.

The judge was told he was sorry and never wanted to attend another protest.

He participated in a programme under the probation service for several months - as directed by the court - which included a donation to an animal welfare charity and DIY work for his mother.

The case has been adjourned until February so Mr Hickson could carry out more community work as part of the programme.