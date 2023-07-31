College Street to close for Kerry footballers’ open deck bus this evening

College Street in Killarney will close to traffic this evening to allow for a welcome home reception for the Kerry Senior Football team.

The team is travelling down this afternoon by train, and is due to arrive in Killarney at 5pm.

The players and management will then take an open deck bus via College Street to the reception at the Glebe Car Park for 5:30pm.

Entertainment is to be provided by Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller from 4:30pm, with College Street closed to traffic from 4:30 to 10:30pm.

Additional car parking will be available in the Cathedral Field on Port Road.