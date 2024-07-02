Advertisement
Cold weather the reason for swarms of jellyfish in North Kerry

Jul 2, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Cold weather the reason for swarms of jellyfish in North Kerry
The cold, north-westerly wind and the weather which has blown in to Ireland over the last few months is the reason some North Kerry beaches are full of jellyfish.

That’s according to marine biologist from Dingle Oceanworld, Kevin Flannery.

Sightings of jellyfish have increased hugely on some beaches in the northern half of the county, including Ballybunion, Ballyheigue, Fenit, and the Maharees.

According to Met Éireann, Ireland had an average temperature of 13 degrees last month, the coldest June since 2015.

Dr Kevin Flannery advises people to avoid the jellyfish, but a change in wind direction or temperature will send them back out to sea.

