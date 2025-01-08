Advertisement
News

Cold snap having huge impact on mental health of people struggling financially

Jan 8, 2025 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Cold snap having huge impact on mental health of people struggling financially
St Vincent de Paul
Share this article

The cold snap is having a huge impact on the mental health of people already struggling financially.

That's according to South West regional president of Saint Vincent de Paul, Mary Frances Behan.

She says some people are so overwhelmed by bills, including for fuel, that they are afraid of asking for help.

Advertisement

SVP is considering making double fuel deliveries, as well as sending out more food hampers, blankets and warm clothes to ease the situation.

Ms Behan says says some people are so afraid of extra heating costs that they have resigned themselves to being cold:

Advertisement

Those requiring assistance, can contact Saint Vincent de Paul on 066 7128 021.

Anyone who would like to donate to the charity can visit svp.ie/donate

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Water tankers to be placed in Knocknagoshel and Castleisland as customers remain without water
Advertisement
Electric atmosphere for Kerry students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Civil Defence in Kerry preparing for flooding once thaw begins
Advertisement

Recommended

Electric atmosphere for Kerry students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Water tankers to be placed in Knocknagoshel and Castleisland as customers remain without water
Venue change for Dr Crokes' All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Final
Kerry FC announces signing of Niall Brookwell for 2025 season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus