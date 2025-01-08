The cold snap is having a huge impact on the mental health of people already struggling financially.

That's according to South West regional president of Saint Vincent de Paul, Mary Frances Behan.

She says some people are so overwhelmed by bills, including for fuel, that they are afraid of asking for help.

Advertisement

SVP is considering making double fuel deliveries, as well as sending out more food hampers, blankets and warm clothes to ease the situation.

Ms Behan says says some people are so afraid of extra heating costs that they have resigned themselves to being cold:

Advertisement

Those requiring assistance, can contact Saint Vincent de Paul on 066 7128 021.

Anyone who would like to donate to the charity can visit svp.ie/donate