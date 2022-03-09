Co-ops part of initiative to help farmers struggling with mental health  

An initiative is being launched to help farmers and others working in agriculture who are struggling with their mental health.

The Irish Cooperative Society – ICOS – is the governing body for marts.

Mike Kissane is manager of Iveragh Co-op Mart in Cahersiveen.

He says ICOS has asked marts to support its mental health initiative.

The manager of Iveragh Co-op Mart, Mike Kissane, says many farmers, particularly those living alone, found it difficult to cope during the pandemic.

They now have to deal with the rising costs of fertiliser, feed and fuel as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to Lila Fenton of Kerry College’s digital journalism and radio broadcasting course, Mr Kissane explains how the Irish Co-operative Society - ICOS -and marts are trying to help those who are struggling with their mental health.

If you’re affected, you may contact the Samaritans any time for free at 116 123.