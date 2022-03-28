Advertisement
Close to 40,000 new covid cases confirmed over past three days

Mar 28, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrynews
Close to 40,000 new covid cases confirmed over past three days
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
39,561 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed over the past three days.

There are 11,729 confirmed today, 15,460 cases were confirmed on Saturday, along with 12,372 on Sunday.

1,624 covid patients are in hospital, 54 of whom are in ICU.

 

Here's a breakdown of the PCR and antigen confirmed cases:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,263 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, 6,466 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

The HPSC was notified of 6,940 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

5,432 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 7,754 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

7,706 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal during Friday.

