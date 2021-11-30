Advertisement
Cllr suggests retrofitting lamp posts as EV charging points

Nov 30, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Cllr suggests retrofitting lamp posts as EV charging points
Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A councillor is calling on Kerry County Council to explore new technology where lamp posts double up as electric car charging points.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy says a pilot project is currently running in Fingal County Council. He said the proposal would involve retrofitting lamp posts at suitable locations.

Kerry County Council says it is currently setting up a working group to examine how to deploy EV charging points around the county and this will include the lamp post technology. The working group will also engage with key stakeholders and service providers.

