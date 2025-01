A recount has been called following the 18th count of the cultural and educational panel in the Seanad Éireann elections.

Mayor of Tralee and Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy had been eliminated following the 18th count.

Sinn Féin’s Pauline Tully and Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne were deemed elected following the conclusion of count 18th.

However, a recount was requested and that’s due to get underway at 9.30am.