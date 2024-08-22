A councillor claims huge traffic delays in Killarney are having a negative effect on business, health and lifestyle in the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare MD, Michael Cahill says the town is being blocked by busses, trucks and cars; which are making Killarney unattractive for visitors.

He believes many of these vehicles are only passing through the town, and are causing a nightmare situation for those locally travelling to medical appointments or to work.

Cllr Cahill claims traffic chaos and lack of progress on the N22 bypass, are choking the life out of the area.

He is urging the Transport Minister and TII to take action immediately and progress this project.