Cllr says pilot scheme to book bus service in Killarney will be good for the town

Jan 21, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Cllr says pilot scheme to book bus service in Killarney will be good for the town
A pilot scheme which would allow TFI Local Link users to book the service as if they were hiring a taxi will be good for people in Killarney.

That’s according to Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

She was reacting to news that Killarney will be one of three areas of the country where this scheme is trialled by TFI Local Link, which is a publicly subsidised bus service in rural areas.

Under the pilot scheme, people will use an app, similar to those used for commercial taxi services, to book a Local Link service.

Cllr Moloney says she'd like to see the scheme linked up to a park'n'ride service in Killarney, to help alleviate the town's traffic problems.

However, she says it’s important this new service doesn’t take away business from taxi drivers:

