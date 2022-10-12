Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says resignation is in best interests of Joint Policing Committee

A county councillor, who failed to have assault convictions overturned, has resigned from the Joint Policing Committee for Kerry.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says he told the CEO of Kerry County Council and the chairman of the Joint Policing Committee that he will be stepping away as a member of the group.

Last week, Cllr Healy-Rae lost his appeal against two assault convictions at Tralee Circuit Court.

This morning, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae issued a statement to Radio Kerry in which he stated he’d informed the CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell and Cllr Niall Kelleher who’s chair of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that he will be stepping away as a member of the committee.

Joint policing committees are forums which allow gardaí, council officials, and politicians, as well as the community and voluntary sectors to co-operate and consult on policing and crime matters in each local authority area.

Cllr Healy-Rae says he made the decision in order to avoid the committee’s good work being overshadowed given recent events.

He says he’s always been an active member of the committee, who worked diligently, and who’s taken the responsibility of membership seriously which is why he believes it’s now in the JPC’s best interest that he steps away.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae says he looks forward to continuing his work as an elected member of Kerry County Council chosen by the people of the Castleisland Electoral Area.

Cllr Healy-Rae says he won’t be making any further comment in relation to the matter.

Last week Judge Francis Comerford told Cllr Healy-Rae he had lied to gardaí, and that he didn’t believe the defence assertions in his appeal.