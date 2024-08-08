Advertisement
Cllr calls for more parking to be provided in Killarney

Aug 8, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Cllr calls for more parking to be provided in Killarney
More parking spaces need to be provided in Killarney.

That’s according to Independent councillor Martin Grady.

He was speaking after issues were raised with motorists parking on public roads outside people's houses in Tralee, close to the town centre.

Cllr Grady says this is also an issue in Killarney, and he called for parking permits to be provided for residents.

He says 80 spaces were taken away for outdoor dining in Killarney, which he says was meant to be a temporary measure.

Cllr Martin Grady says the only way to address this issue is for additional parking spaces to be provided.

He feels that another multi-storey car park needs to be considered:

