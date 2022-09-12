Advertisement
Cllr calls for book of condolences to open in Kerry for Queen Elizabeth II

Sep 12, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A book of condolence should be opened in Kerry for Queen Elizabeth II.

That’s according to Independent councillor Donal Grady.

He says he’d support having the book in Killarney, however, Kerry County Council says no decision has been made on the matter.

Cllr Grady met Queen Elizabeth in Dublin some years ago and says she was a lady; he says they spoke about Killarney and she told him members of her family would visit the town.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, who is now the Queen Consort, visited Killarney in 2018.

Cllr Donal Grady says it’s time to move on from Ireland’s troubled history with Britain:

