Climatologist suggests weather warnings should go beyond county bounds

Jan 14, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Climatologist suggests weather warnings should go beyond county bounds
A climatologist says future weather warnings may be better drawn through counties like Kerry rather than be determined by county bounds.

That’s the view of Professor Emeritus of Geography at Maynooth University, John Sweeney.

He says as the science behind weather forecasts becomes more powerful, it may be beneficial for Met Éireann to give weather warnings deeper than at county level.

Professor Sweeney says Met Éireann’s model has served us very well as it is, but it could be improved by delving into specific areas of counties.

He says there are geographical differences which affect weather, even within counties.

