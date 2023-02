A grass planting roadshow is taking place in Banna Beach this Sunday.

Banna Coastcare and Clean Coasts have teamed up for the hands-on marram grass planting roadshow.

The Clean Coasts Roadshows are a series of free talks and workshops for coastal communities which take place all around the coast of Ireland.

The event takes place on Banna Strand from 12pm to 2pm.