Clarity sought for the return of indoor bingo

Aug 16, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Clarity sought for the return of indoor bingo
Bingo operators and players in Kerry are calling for clarity on when indoor games can resume.

Anna Maria Kennelly ran the bingo in Moyvane until it closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

She says they would love to get their bingo back up and running but it must be viable while complying with public health guidelines.

Anna Maria Kennelly says bingo appeals to all age groups and is a popular form of entertainment in rural communities.

She says in recognition of the extended closure for the sector the Government could automatically renew their bingo licences for another year:

