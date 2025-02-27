A Clare man has been remanded on bail to appear again at Tralee District Court in three weeks’ time.

47-year-old Martin Mongan, of 88 Clancy Park, Ennis in County Clare, appeared before Judge David Waters charged with nine counts of theft, one count of possessing stolen goods, one count of criminal damage, one drink-driving charge, and one count of obstructing a Garda in the course of her duty.

Gardaí allege Mr Mongan drove away from filling stations in Counties Kerry, Limerick, Clare, and Kilkenny without paying for diesel on five separate occasions between the 3rd and 23rd of this month.

He is also facing charges in relation to theft from a hotel in Limerick and being in possession of a stolen number plate.

They told Judge David Waters that Mr Mongan was also charged with criminal damage for puncturing four tyres on a Nissan Micra at Gort Na Gréine in Tralee on 4th February.

He was charged with drink-driving at Knockglass More in Camp on 23rd February.

He was also charged with obstructing a Garda in the course of her duty on the same date.

Gardaí allege some of these incidents were caught on CCTV and that the total value of the stolen property was €756.

Judge Waters consented to granting Mr Mongan bail on his own bond of €3,000, €1,000 of which was to be in cash or a court-approved surety.

Bail was granted subject to certain conditions, but Judge Waters warned Mr Mongan that he would issue a warrant for his arrest if any of these conditions were broken.

He will appear again at Tralee District Court on 19th March for DPP directions and a decision on jurisdiction.