Claims 'Instagram tourism' is having negative effect on Kerry

A TD is claiming that so-called 'Instagram tourism' is having a negative effect on Kerry.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for tourism, Cathal Crowe, claims day trip coach operators are hollowing out tourism in the west of Ireland.

He has questioned the National Transport Authority (NTA) for issuing licences to day trip operators, saying it is the opposite of sustainable tourism.

Deputy Crowe claims there's little economic benefit for Kerry, Clare and other counties when Dublin coach operators bring tourists for such short durations.

He says there're also traffic issues, with big coaches on narrow road