Advertisement
News

Claims 'Instagram tourism' is having negative effect on Kerry

Aug 14, 2024 13:44 By radiokerrynews
Claims 'Instagram tourism' is having negative effect on Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

A TD is claiming that so-called 'Instagram tourism' is having a negative effect on Kerry.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for tourism, Cathal Crowe, claims day trip coach operators are hollowing out tourism in the west of Ireland.

He has questioned the National Transport Authority (NTA) for issuing licences to day trip operators, saying it is the opposite of sustainable tourism.

Advertisement

Deputy Crowe claims there's little economic benefit for Kerry, Clare and other counties when Dublin coach operators bring tourists for such short durations.

He says there're also traffic issues, with big coaches on narrow road

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Major Kerry seizures among €135 million worth of drugs seized so far this year
Advertisement
Fenit inshore lifeboat and RNLI rescue two yachtsmen off Kerry coast
Féile Thrá Lí organisers praise business community for support of festival
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenbeigh Glencar Prepare For Club Quarter Final Versus Beaufort
Dingle Awaiting Injury Update Ahead Of Club Semi-Final
Major Kerry seizures among €135 million worth of drugs seized so far this year
Councillor urges Uisce Éireann to prioritise works at Inch Water Treatment Plant given ongoing issues
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus