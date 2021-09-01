Advertisement
Claim former Killarney mental health facility should be used for housing

Sep 1, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A former mental health facility in Killarney could be used for multi-generational accommodation.

Gearóid Kearney, who’s the CEO of myAccessHub, a company which makes it easier for companies to build sensory inclusive workplaces, says the St Finan’s building could be used for housing.

In 2019, as part of a HSE plan to expand the property’s uses, it was revealed Kerry County Council was due to purchase some of the lands for social houses on the opposite side of the bypass; this is ongoing.

Gearóid Kearney says building 100 three-bed houses, while positive, is not going to suit everyone.

He adds, as the state doesn’t have the resources to fund all developments, creative solutions must be found.

