Advertisement
News

Citizens Information Killarney closed due to strike

Jul 19, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
Citizens Information Killarney closed due to strike
Share this article

Citizens Information in Killarney is closed today as SIPTU members employed by the National Advocacy Service (NAS) picket the office.

The closure also affects the Killarney MABS office - the Money Advice & Budgeting Service.

The union says it began strike action on June 12th because it received no commitment that a Labour Court recommendation would be honoured.

Advertisement

The NAS carries out confidential work for people with disabilities, by intervening and advocating for them in-person, in areas such as housing, justice, health care, safeguarding and decision-making.

Today marks the end of the second week of indefinite industrial action, over what the union says is the failure of the Citizens Information Board and its funder, the Department of Social Protection, to implement a Labour Court recommendation made in January.

The union claims the terms and conditions of NAS staff are "markedly inferior" to people carrying out similar work in other agencies.

Advertisement

NAS clients have been entirely without advocacy services for those two weeks.

Radio Kerry has contacted the National Advocacy Service, the Citizens Information Board and the Department of Social Protection for Comment.

The strike action will continue on Monday.

Advertisement

Citizens Information Killarney closed due to strike.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee based health company announces contract extension with largest health system in New York
Advertisement
Tributes paid to pioneering Killarney hotelier and businesswoman
Global IT outage impacts businesses in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee based health company announces contract extension with largest health system in New York
Tributes paid to pioneering Killarney hotelier and businesswoman
Global IT outage impacts businesses in Kerry
Republic of Ireland discover Euro 2025 playoffs opponent
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus