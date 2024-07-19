Citizens Information Killarney closed due to strike.

Citizens Information in Killarney is closed today as SIPTU members employed by the National Advocacy Service (NAS) picket the office.

The closure also affects the Killarney MABS office - the Money Advice & Budgeting Service.

The union says it began strike action on June 12th because it received no commitment that a Labour Court recommendation would be honoured.

The NAS carries out confidential work for people with disabilities, by intervening and advocating for them in-person, in areas such as housing, justice, health care, safeguarding and decision-making.

Today marks the end of the second week of indefinite industrial action, over what the union says is the failure of the Citizens Information Board and its funder, the Department of Social Protection, to implement a Labour Court recommendation made in January.

The union claims the terms and conditions of NAS staff are "markedly inferior" to people carrying out similar work in other agencies.

NAS clients have been entirely without advocacy services for those two weeks.

Radio Kerry has contacted the National Advocacy Service, the Citizens Information Board and the Department of Social Protection for Comment.

The strike action will continue on Monday.

