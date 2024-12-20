Circle K's Christmas Car Wash initiative returns

Circle K has announced the return of its Christmas Car Wash initiative.

From Wednesday 18th December to Tuesday 24th December inclusive, €1 from every car wash purchased will automatically be donated to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

This is the fourth year of the initiative.

According to Circle K data, Christmas is the most popular time to get a car wash, as up to 20% more motorists will wash their cars in December than any other time of year. By visiting a Circle K car wash in the week before Christmas, not only can motorists ensure that their vehicle is looking its best, but also support a very important cause.

This year’s initiative follows Circle K’s latest Cannonball campaign, which along with several other in-store initiatives, have raised over €470,000 collectively for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation since the partnership began in 2021, resulting in the provision of over 20,000 hours of in-home nursing and respite care.

Through its Christmas Car Wash initiative, Circle K aims to raise even more much-needed funds for the children’s charity, supporting families such as the Dunnes who attended the launch today.

As a baby, Alex Dunne (now age 4), was diagnosed with Periventricular Leukomalacia, or PVL, which is a type of brain injury, and much of his future is uncertain. He requires 45 hours of respite care per month from the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. The care that the Jack and Jill nursing team provides to Alex is vital to his parents, Cliona and Dave, allowing them vital time as a couple, and as parents to Alex’s siblings, Ella and Ryan.

Circle K ambassador, former Ireland footballer and broadcaster, Stephanie Roche said: “I’m thrilled to be supporting the Circle K Christmas Car Wash initiative again this year in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and to meet Alex and the Dunne family today. It’s fantastic that Circle K continues to make it so easy for the public to support such a worthy cause, with €1 from every car wash purchased between December 18th and 24th going directly to this incredible charity. With a Circle K in every community across Ireland, customers will not only have their car looking its best for Christmas but will also send a powerful message of support to Jack and Jill families. It’s a great way to make a real and meaningful difference this Christmas.”

Commenting on the initiative, Emmet Toft, Category Manager at Circle K Ireland added: “We’re delighted to lend our support to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation again this Christmas. For the fourth year running, our car wash will once again help raise essential funds for this vital charity. We have raised over €470,000 for the charity to date to support the invaluable services Jack and Jill provides to so many families across Ireland. By visiting a participating Circle K car wash between Wednesday, 18th and Tuesday, 24th December, you’re doing more than just washing your car, you’re lending vital support to many families who need it in communities nationwide. Together with our customers, we can make a real difference in their lives this holiday season.”

Alie Sheridan, Head of Fundraising for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation added: “On behalf of everyone at the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, I want to thank Circle K colleagues and customers for their ongoing support. With more children under our care than ever before and a marked increase in demand for our service year-on-year; we really rely on the kindness of the public, communities, and businesses who so kindly support us. With the simple act of choosing to wash your car at a participating Circle K in the run up to the busy festive season, you can help us raise essential funds to keep our nurses on the road. It’s a win-win for motorists and will help us in our mission to provide in-home nursing care and respite support to families caring for children, up to the age of six, with very complex medical needs at home, where they belong.”

For more information on Circle K’s Christmas Car Wash initiative, visit www.circlek.ie