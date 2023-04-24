Advertisement
Church bells disappearance reported in Kerry

Apr 24, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Church bells disappearance reported in Kerry
A parish in Kerry has issued an appeal after its church bells disappeared.

The four brass bells held in a square are used for consecration during Mass at Fenit church.

These four bells were last seen on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson says the bells are a combined size of six inches squared.

Their disappearance from Fenit church has been reported to gardaí.

The parish believes there’s a chance, though, they’ve been mislaid.

Spa Parish Churchill/Fenit says they disappeared sometime between 12 noon and 7pm on Saturday.

The parish spokesperson says they’re of historical significance and would like them returned.

