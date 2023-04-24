Church bells disappearance reported in Kerry

A parish in Kerry has issued an appeal after its church bells disappeared.
The four brass bells held in a square are used for consecration during Mass at Fenit church.
These four bells were last seen on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson says the bells are a combined size of six inches squared.
Their disappearance from Fenit church has been reported to gardaí.
The parish believes there’s a chance, though, they’ve been mislaid.
Spa Parish Churchill/Fenit says they disappeared sometime between 12 noon and 7pm on Saturday.
The parish spokesperson says they’re of historical significance and would like them returned.