Christmas will officially be launched in Castleisland this afternoon.

The event was rescheduled last Friday, due to Storm Darragh.

Castleisland Chamber Alliance is organising the event which will see the town’s crib blessed by Fr Mossie Brick at 3pm.

The town’s Christmas lights will then be officially turned on at 3.20pm and Santa is due to arrive in the town at 5.30pm.