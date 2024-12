Christmas festivities in Castleisland, which were scheduled for tomorrow, have been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

The crib was due to be blessed at 3pm and the Christmas lights were to be switched on afterwards at an event at which Santa was also due to make an appearance.

The event has now been rescheduled for Monday, weather permitting.

Advertisement

Castleisland Chamber Alliance has apologised for any inconvenience caused.