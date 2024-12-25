Christmas swims taking place in Kerry today

Christmas swims are taking place all across Kerry today.

Local charities are set to benefit from funds raised by all the swims.

They’re taking to the water in Cromane at 11am to raise funds for the diabetes unit in UHK, and at 11 as well in Waterville for local charities.

A number of swims also get underway at 12 noon.

In Fenit, funds are being raised for the local RNLI, while the Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Kerry Hospice, and Croí Uíbh Ráthaigh will benefit from funds raised in Cuas Crom.

Also at 12 is the Ballinskelligs swim, in aid of Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue and the Alzheimer Society Kerry branch, and Derrynane, where funds are being raised for their inshore rescue and the Alzheimer Society.

At half 12, swimmers take to the water in Banna for the inshore rescue, Ballybunion in aid of the Sea and Cliff Rescue, and Inch for the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Portmagee’s swim, also in aid of the cancer support group, is at 11:30.