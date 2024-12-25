Advertisement
News

Christmas swims taking place in Kerry today

Dec 25, 2024 11:16 By radiokerrynews
Christmas swims taking place in Kerry today
Share this article

Christmas swims are taking place all across Kerry today.

Local charities are set to benefit from funds raised by all the swims.

They’re taking to the water in Cromane at 11am to raise funds for the diabetes unit in UHK, and at 11 as well in Waterville for local charities.

Advertisement

A number of swims also get underway at 12 noon.

In Fenit, funds are being raised for the local RNLI, while the Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Kerry Hospice, and Croí Uíbh Ráthaigh will benefit from funds raised in Cuas Crom.

Also at 12 is the Ballinskelligs swim, in aid of Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue and the Alzheimer Society Kerry branch, and Derrynane, where funds are being raised for their inshore rescue and the Alzheimer Society.

Advertisement

At half 12, swimmers take to the water in Banna for the inshore rescue, Ballybunion in aid of the Sea and Cliff Rescue, and Inch for the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Portmagee’s swim, also in aid of the cancer support group, is at 11:30.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Christian leaders in Kerry deliver Christmas messages
Advertisement
Christmas video by Kerry primary school hits almost 27,000 views
Aqua Dome to reopen on Saturday
Advertisement

Recommended

Christian leaders in Kerry deliver Christmas messages
Christmas video by Kerry primary school hits almost 27,000 views
Aqua Dome to reopen on Saturday
Almost 5% increase in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a month
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus