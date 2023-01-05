Christmas spending in Tralee far higher than retailers expected

Retailers in Tralee enjoyed a busier than expected Christmas period, with spending levels well up on the previous year.

The return of Christmas parties and gatherings, following the lockdowns of last year, resulted in a boost for clothes and accessory stores in particular.

Despite concerns over the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine, Kerry people spent a lot of money in the county town in the last two weeks of December, according to Manager of the Manor West retail park, Derek Rusk.

He said that while footfall was up only slightly at the shopping centre, the average transaction per customer was considerably higher than last year: