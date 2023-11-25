Advertisement
Christmas lights to be switched on in Killarney this evening

Nov 25, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
The Christmas lights will be switched on in Killarney this evening (Saturday, Nov 25th).

Mayor of Killarney Brendan Cronin will do the honours and it’ll coincide with the first of the Christmas parades which gets underway at 6pm.

The parade will feature Disney-style floats and characters and Santa will also be taking part.

It’ll travel from Lewis Road and it will pass through College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street.

Other festival parades are planned for December 2nd, 9th and 16th all beginning at 6pm, while there’ll be a welcome home parade at 7pm on December 22nd for those who’ve returned to Killarney for Christmas.

Further information can be found here:

https://christmasinkillarney.com/

