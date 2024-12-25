Advertisement
Christian leaders in Kerry deliver Christmas messages

Dec 25, 2024 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne
Christian leaders in Kerry have extended festive wishes to their congregants.

Roman Catholic Bishop Ray Browne of the Diocese of Kerry says it's wonderful that Christmas continues to be a family celebration in Ireland, with people loving to ‘be home for Christmas’.

He reminded the laity that many families in Ireland lack the basics required to have a happy Christmas, with thousands spending aother Christmas without a home of their own, and exhausted by the year-round struggle to pay the ordinary bills

In Pope Francis’ Christmas Day message, he issued a plea for peace, an end to war, weapons production, and societal injustices.

Bishop Ray Browne says there are many things to be grateful for this Christmas:

Meanwhile, in his Christmas message, the Church of Ireland's Archbishop Michael Jackson has said we have reacted shamefully to the increasing number of people who do not look like us in our country, and says that we have set aside our obligation to be humans and neighbours.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Right Reverend Dr Richard Murray, prayed that for peace this Christmas.

 

