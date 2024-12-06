Advertisement
News

Charlie Kerins commemoration postponed due to Strom Darragh

Dec 6, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Charlie Kerins commemoration postponed due to Strom Darragh
Share this article

A planned commemoration in Tralee tonight, marking the 80th anniversary of the execution of Irish republican Charlie Kerins, has been postponed due to Strom Darragh.

Charlie Kerins, known as ‘The Boy from Tralee’, was one of six IRA men executed by the Irish state between September 1940 and December 1944.

Advertisement

He was convicted of the 1942 murder of Garda Detective Sergeant Denis O'Brien, who was posthumously awarded the Scott medal for bravery this past September.

Charlie Kerins was hanged at Mountjoy Prison on the 1st December 1944 aged 26, by the English hangman Albert Pierrepoint, despite 77,000 people signing a reprieve petition.

Kerry Sinn Féin, which organised the commemoration, intends to publicise a rescheduled event once the details are confirmed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Entrepreneur's company receives major award
Advertisement
South Kerry company to build three more navy reserve vessels
New rents in Kerry over 12% more expensive than last year
Advertisement

Recommended

Finn Harps player banned for breaching FAI betting regulations
South Kerry company to build three more navy reserve vessels
Michael Healy-Rae says positive government formation talks held with Fianna Fáil
Public urged to charge phones and tie down items before Storm Darragh hits Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus