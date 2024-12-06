Charlie Kerins commemoration postponed due to Strom Darragh

A planned commemoration in Tralee tonight, marking the 80th anniversary of the execution of Irish republican Charlie Kerins, has been postponed due to Strom Darragh.

Charlie Kerins, known as ‘The Boy from Tralee’, was one of six IRA men executed by the Irish state between September 1940 and December 1944.

He was convicted of the 1942 murder of Garda Detective Sergeant Denis O'Brien, who was posthumously awarded the Scott medal for bravery this past September.

Charlie Kerins was hanged at Mountjoy Prison on the 1st December 1944 aged 26, by the English hangman Albert Pierrepoint, despite 77,000 people signing a reprieve petition.

Kerry Sinn Féin, which organised the commemoration, intends to publicise a rescheduled event once the details are confirmed.