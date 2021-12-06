Advertisement
Sinn Féin TD says department will be asked to consider pardon for Kerry man hanged for murder

Dec 6, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin TD says department will be asked to consider pardon for Kerry man hanged for murder
A Sinn Féin TD says the Department of Justice will be asked to consider a pardon for a Kerry man who was hanged for murder.

Charlie Kerins, who was in the IRA, was hanged on December 1st, 1944 in Mountjoy for the murder of Garda Detective Denis O’Brien two years earlier.

Deputy Pa Daly says a recommendation was made five years ago that a review on the Tralee man’s case be taken, however, nothing came from it. He’ll raise the case in the Dáil shortly.

Last week, the Cabinet advised that John Twiss from Cordal, who was hanged for murder in 1895, be granted a posthumous pardon.

Deputy Daly says an independent review is needed in Charlie Kerins’ case.

