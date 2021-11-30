Advertisement
Cabinet advises Kerryman hanged for murder be pardoned

Nov 30, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
The Cabinet has advised that a Kerryman hanged for murder be granted a posthumous pardon.

This comes 126 years after John Twiss from Cordal was hanged for the murder of John Donovan. John Twiss was hanged in 1895, three weeks after his conviction for the murder of John Donovan.

Following his execution, a coroner’s inquest was convened, where the question of police interference in the conviction of Mr Twiss was examined.

The governor of the prison and the prison chaplain both stated they believed Mr Twiss was innocent. A review into the case carried out by an expert in 19th Century trial law in recent years concluded the evidence could not safely support a guilty verdict.

The Twiss family has been campaigning for a presidential pardon for the past number of years, with the assistance of Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin. Deputy Griffin and the Minister for Education Norma Foley have welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to advise that John Twiss be given a posthumous pardon.

This must be signed off by President Michael D. Higgins before it’s granted.

