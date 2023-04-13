Charity says homelessness among military veterans in Kerry and Cork is rising

Homelessness among Irish Defence Forces veterans is an increasingly growing issue.

That’s according to Audra Larkin; who was recently appointed as the VSO (Voluntary Service Officer) for the Irish Defence Forces charity, ONE.

Ms Larkin is the first female appointed as VSO in the charity, in its 72-year history.

In the Kerry and Cork region there are approximately 30 thousand defence force veterans; which Ms Larkin is responsible for.

She says the number of veterans facing struggles is rising;