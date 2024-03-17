Advertisement
News

Charity asks public to support over 1,500 people living with epilepsy in Kerry

Mar 17, 2024 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Charity asks public to support over 1,500 people living with epilepsy in Kerry
Share this article

A charity is asking the public to support the over 1,500 people living with epilepsy in Kerry.

Purple Day is Epilepsy Ireland’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Epilepsy is a common condition, with around 1 in 115 people in Ireland affected.

Advertisement

Tuesday, the 26th March is Purple Day, when the public is asked to hold fundraisers, donate and wear purple to show support.

The charity’s services include supporting newly diagnosed people, organising educational events, and training teachers and SNAs how best to support a child with epilepsy.

For more information, visit epilepsy.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry based MEP says new EU law will make it easier to renovate homes
Advertisement
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in full swing across the county
Man arrested in Ballybunion public order incident
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry based MEP says new EU law will make it easier to renovate homes
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in full swing across the county
Man arrested in Ballybunion public order incident
Parades are getting underway in the Kingdom
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus