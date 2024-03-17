A charity is asking the public to support the over 1,500 people living with epilepsy in Kerry.

Purple Day is Epilepsy Ireland’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Epilepsy is a common condition, with around 1 in 115 people in Ireland affected.

Tuesday, the 26th March is Purple Day, when the public is asked to hold fundraisers, donate and wear purple to show support.

The charity’s services include supporting newly diagnosed people, organising educational events, and training teachers and SNAs how best to support a child with epilepsy.

For more information, visit epilepsy.ie.