Changes to SouthDoc in North Kerry from today

Changes to SouthDoc are to come into place in North Kerry today.

The out-of-hours GP service, which covers Kerry and Cork, announced the changes last month.

From today, Listowel SouthDoc will operate by appointment with patients who need in-person GP consultations to travel to its Tralee Treatment Centre.

A home visit division has been established in the Listowel area for patients unable to attend a treatment centre, which is also in operation from today.

The service says Listowel, along with Macroom and Clonakilty, will remain open and appointments will be arranged for patients as clinically indicated.

SouthDoc says these changes are a response to the continuing GP shortage and to prevent the burnout of doctors who provide a day-time service in these areas.