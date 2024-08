There will be temporary road closures in Killarney this Monday for the Kerry senior ladies football team homecoming.

Kerry County Council has decided to close College Street to public traffic from 4:30 to 10:30pm this Monday, the 5th of August.

The council will also close Glebe car park, but unlike previously advertised, it will now be closed between 7am and 10:30pm

Diversions will be in place.