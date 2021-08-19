Advertisement
News

Chamber says international retailers choosing Tralee is a huge vote of confidence

Aug 19, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Chamber says international retailers choosing Tralee is a huge vote of confidence Chamber says international retailers choosing Tralee is a huge vote of confidence
Share this article

Tralee Chamber Alliance says retailers such as The Range and Jysk locating in the town is a huge vote of confidence.

The Range will begin recruiting for 80 full and part time jobs for its new outlet in Manor West Shopping Centre in Tralee next month.

Jysk is due to open its new Tralee store in October.

Advertisement

Chief Executive of the group, Ken Tobin, says those announcements along with the Dairymaster recruitment and the opening of a new restaurant in Tralee are very positive for the town.

Mr Tobin admits that staff recruitment could be an issue but it may provide an opportunity for people to move to the town to live and work:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus