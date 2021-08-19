Chamber says international retailers choosing Tralee is a huge vote of confidence

Tralee Chamber Alliance says retailers such as The Range and Jysk locating in the town is a huge vote of confidence.

The Range will begin recruiting for 80 full and part time jobs for its new outlet in Manor West Shopping Centre in Tralee next month.

Jysk is due to open its new Tralee store in October.

Chief Executive of the group, Ken Tobin, says those announcements along with the Dairymaster recruitment and the opening of a new restaurant in Tralee are very positive for the town.

Mr Tobin admits that staff recruitment could be an issue but it may provide an opportunity for people to move to the town to live and work: